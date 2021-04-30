Markets
ALKS

Alkermes Grants Sarissa Right To Designate Director To Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) said that it has reached an agreement with Sarissa Capital Management LP, a beneficial owner of about 5% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares, by which Sarissa Capital has the right to designate a director to the company's Board of Directors.

Alkermes noted that it initiated a board refreshment program two years ago and has since added four new independent directors to the Board. This agreement with Sarissa Capital is a continuation of those efforts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular