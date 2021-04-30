Alkermes Grants Sarissa Right To Designate Director To Board

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) said that it has reached an agreement with Sarissa Capital Management LP, a beneficial owner of about 5% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares, by which Sarissa Capital has the right to designate a director to the company's Board of Directors.

Alkermes noted that it initiated a board refreshment program two years ago and has since added four new independent directors to the Board. This agreement with Sarissa Capital is a continuation of those efforts.

