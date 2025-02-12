ALKERMES Earnings Results: $ALKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALKERMES ($ALKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $429,990,000, beating estimates of $387,337,156 by $42,652,844.

ALKERMES Insider Trading Activity

ALKERMES insiders have traded $ALKS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG C. HOPKINSON (EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 255,106 shares for an estimated $8,011,544 .

. CHRISTIAN TODD NICHOLS (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,208 shares for an estimated $151,813

CATO T LAURENCIN sold 2,691 shares for an estimated $85,708

ALKERMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of ALKERMES stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

