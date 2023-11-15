News & Insights

Alkermes Completes Separation Of Oncology Business; Updates 2023 Guidance

November 15, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has completed the separation of its oncology business into Mural Oncology plc, an independent, publicly traded company. Mural Oncology will begin regular way trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker MURA on Nov. 16, 2023. Alkermes will continue to trade under the ticker ALKS.

Also, Alkermes issued updated financial expectations for 2023. Net income is now expected to be in the range of $250 million to $280 million, revised from the prior expectation of $225 million to $265 million. GAAP earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $1.46 to $1.63, revised from the prior expectation of $1.31 to $1.54. Non-GAAP net income is now expected to be in the range of $270 million to $300 million, revised from the prior expectation of $230 million to $270 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $1.57 to $1.75, revised from the prior expectation of $1.34 to $1.57.

