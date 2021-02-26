Alkermes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALKS

In trading on Friday, shares of Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.58, changing hands as low as $18.52 per share. Alkermes plc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALKS's low point in its 52 week range is $11.98 per share, with $23.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.