Markets
ALKS

Alkermes Appoints Joshua Reed As CFO

September 12, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced Friday the appointment of Joshua Reed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. Reed will report to Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes, and will join the company's management committee.

Reed brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience, with a strong focus in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO of Omega Therapeutics, a then publicly-traded biotechnology company.

Prior to that, Reed was the CFO at Aldeyra Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, Reed spent more than a decade at Bristol Myers Squibb, culminating in his role as Vice President and Head of Finance Operations for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Reed's experience also includes roles at JPMorganChase, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Chase Manhattan Bank. He currently serves on the board of directors of Scholar Rock Holding Corp., a publicly-traded biotechnology company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.