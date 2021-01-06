Markets
ALKS

Alkermes Appoints Blair Jackson COO; Names Iain Brown CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has appointed Blair Jackson chief operating officer. Jackson will expand his current role as senior vice president of corporate planning to become executive vice president and COO, a newly created role which will oversee global operations, quality, finance, information technology, and corporate planning.

Iain Brown will assume the role of chief financial officer, replacing James Frates. Brown is currently senior vice president and chief accounting officer.

The company said its newly appointed COO and CFO will oversee implementation of recently announced value enhancement plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular