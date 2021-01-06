Alkermes Appoints Blair Jackson COO; Names Iain Brown CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has appointed Blair Jackson chief operating officer. Jackson will expand his current role as senior vice president of corporate planning to become executive vice president and COO, a newly created role which will oversee global operations, quality, finance, information technology, and corporate planning.

Iain Brown will assume the role of chief financial officer, replacing James Frates. Brown is currently senior vice president and chief accounting officer.

The company said its newly appointed COO and CFO will oversee implementation of recently announced value enhancement plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.