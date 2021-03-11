Alkermes Announces Orphan Drug Designation For Nemvaleukin Alfa - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS), a global biopharmaceutical company developing medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology, said nemvaleukin alfa, its investigational engineered interleukin-2 variant immunotherapy, has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of mucosal melanoma by the FDA.

Jessicca Rege, Vice President, Head of Oncology at Alkermes, said: "The accumulating data from the nemvaleukin program have continued to support the clinical profile we anticipated in targeting the IL-2 pathway, and we look forward to continuing our momentum with the ARTISTRY development program this year."

ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin in patients with advanced solid tumors.

