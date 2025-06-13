Alkermes (ALKS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.06, changing hands as low as $29.57 per share. Alkermes plc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALKS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.90 per share, with $36.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.83.

