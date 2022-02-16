Alkermes (ALKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.99, changing hands as high as $26.21 per share. Alkermes plc shares are currently trading up about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALKS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.02 per share, with $33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.09.

