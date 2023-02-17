Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Stock Up

Alkermes plc ALKS reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of five cents. The adjusted earnings also beat our model estimate of 1 cent per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenues of $304.7 million fell 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.8 million. The reported total revenues also beat our estimate of $271.2 million in the reported quarter.

Full-Year Results

In 2022, Alkermes generated total revenues of $1.11 billion compared with $1.17 billion recorded in 2021.

In 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share compared with 78 cents in 2021.

Quarter in Detail

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues fell 38.2% year over year to $88.5 million due to the partial termination of the license agreement related to sales of long-acting Invega products in the United States by Janssen, a subsidiary of J&J JNJ.

Last December, Alkermes received an interim award against the J&J subsidiary in respect of the above termination. Following the grant of the interim award, Janssen is not allowed to sell products developed during the license agreement term without paying royalties to Alkermes. The company will engage with the J&J subsidiary and the Tribunal in additional proceedings prior to the Tribunal's issuance of a final award.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from Vumerity revenues rose 20.8% year over year to $32.5 million.

Sales of the proprietary drug Vivitrol (for alcohol and opioid dependence) increased around 11% year over year to $102.0 million, while the same for Aristada (for schizophrenia) increased almost 1% year over year to $79.2 million.

The newly approved medicine, Lybalvi (for schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder), generated sales worth $34.9 million following its launch in October 2021. Sales of the drug increased 28.7% sequentially, primarily driven by growth in demand.

Research and development expenses were $104.6 million, down 6.3% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $157.5 million, down 1.8% year over year.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Alkermes had cash and cash equivalents worth $740.1 million compared with $747.1 million on Sep 30, 2022. Total outstanding debt was $293.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Alkermes expects total revenues in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.17 billion.

Vivitrol’s net sales are expected in the range of $380–$410 million, while Aristada’s net sales are expected to be $315–$345 million. Lybalvi’s net sales are expected between $180–$205 million.

Recent Updates

Last November, management announced that it had initiated an early-stage study evaluating its orexin 2 receptor agonist in healthy volunteers as a potential treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

In November 2022, Alkermes also announced its intent to separate the company’s existing oncology business into an independent, publicly-traded company as part of an ongoing strategic review. The company expects that if the separation is consummated, it will be completed in second-half 2023.

Per the company, the separation of the Oncology business would help in a strategic focus for each business with separate management teams while simplifying capital allocation and ensuring a long-term shareholder base.

While Alkermes will focus on its neuroscience business, the newly formed oncology business will focus on the development of the pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, which is currently being evaluated for treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma.

