Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Alkermes (ALKS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $388.81 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alkermes metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues' at $117.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Product sales, net' stands at $270.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA' to come in at $88.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI' should arrive at $74.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL' of $105.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Other' to reach $17.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY' should come in at $37.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Long-acting INVEGA products' will likely reach $58.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Alkermes shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALKS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

