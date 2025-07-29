Alkermes (ALKS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Alkermes (ALKS) reported $390.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.57 million, representing a surprise of +15.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues : $83.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $61.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.8%.

: $83.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $61.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.8%. Revenues- Product sales, net : $307.24 million versus $276.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $307.24 million versus $276.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL : $121.7 million versus $111.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

: $121.7 million versus $111.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA : $101.3 million versus $84.2 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $101.3 million versus $84.2 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI : $84.3 million compared to the $79.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.

: $84.3 million compared to the $79.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year. Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- VUMERITY: $39.4 million versus $27.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alkermes have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

