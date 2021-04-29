Alkermes' (ALKS) Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates

Alkermes plc. ALKS reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021 compared with earnings of 1 cent per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 5 cents.

The company’s revenues of $251.4 million in the quarter increased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228 million.

Alkermes’ shares have increased 9.1% in the year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 0.2%.

Quarter in Detail

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues were up 3.1% year over year to $119.8 million.

Vivitrol sales decreased about 5.4% year over year to $74.5 million.

Aristada sales came in at $55.4 million, up 8.6% year over year.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $92.3 million, down 1.1% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $125.2 million, down 6.1% year over year.

Pipeline Updates

The new drug application for Lybalvi to treat schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is currently under review with the FDA. In December 2020, the FDA accepted Alkermes’ NDA resubmission for Lybalvi for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder, and assigned the application an action date of Jun 1, 2021.

In April 2021, Alkermes entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck MRK for a phase III study evaluating its investigational IL-2 variant immunotherapy, nemvaleukin alfa, in combination with the latter’s PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company plans to initiate the study in the second half of 2021.

Also, during April 2021, Alkermes initiated the phase II ARTISTRY-6 study, which will evaluate the safety, tolerability and the anti-tumor activity of intravenous nemvaleukin monotherapy for treating patients with mucosal melanoma.

Notably, in March 2021, the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma.

2021 Guidance Reiterated

In February 2021, along with the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings release, Alkermes issued financial expectations for 2021. The company has reiterated the financial expectation for the current year.

Alkermes expects total revenues of $1,100-$1,170 million. Vivitrol net sales are expected in the range of $315-$345 million. Aristada net sales are expected to be $260-$290 million. Lybalvi net sales are expected to be less than $10 million.

Earnings are expected between 37 and 62 cents per share for 2021.

