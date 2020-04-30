Alkermes' (ALKS) Q1 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Revenues Beat

Alkermes plc. ALKS reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share in the first quarter of 2019 against a loss of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 27 cents.

The company’s revenues of $246.2 million in the quarter increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.02 million. The company’s proprietary products — Vivitrol and Aristada — drove revenues.

Alkermes’ shares have plunged 29.5% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 1.8%.

Quarter Details

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues were up 6.8% year over year to $116.3 million. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from J&J’s JNJ drugs — Risperdal Consta, Invega Sustenna/Xeplion and InvegaTrinza/Trevicta — were $82.2 million, up 8.7% year over year.

Vivitrol sales improved about 13.9% year over year to $78.8 million.

Aristada sales came in at $51 million, up 68.3% year over year.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $93.3 million, down 9.1% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $133.4 million, down 5.5% year over year.

2020 Guidance Withdrawn

The company withdrew its financial expectations for 2020 provided in February due to uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is unable to reliably estimate the future impact of COVID-19 and stated that extent of the impact will be driven primarily by the severity and duration of the pandemic.

Pipeline Update

Although COVID-19 has impacted timelines of certain clinical studies, the company remains on track with regulatory activities related to the new drug application seeking approval for ALKS 3831 as a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company is preparing for an advisory Committee meeting ahead of the November 2020 PDUFA date.

