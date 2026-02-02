Is Alkermes (ALKS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alkermes (ALKS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alkermes is one of 929 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alkermes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALKS' full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALKS has gained about 21.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.3% on average. As we can see, Alkermes is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI). The stock has returned 20% year-to-date.

In CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alkermes belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 450 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.5% so far this year, so ALKS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 141-stock industry is ranked #154. The industry has moved +2.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Alkermes and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

