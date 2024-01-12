Alkermes (ALKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alkermes (ALKS) closed the most recent trading day at $28.20, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alkermes will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $366.24 million, indicating a 20.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Alkermes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. At present, Alkermes boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Alkermes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.68 for its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

