Alkermes (ALKS) Inks Deal With Merck for Ovarian Cancer Study

Alkermes plc ALKS announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with pharma giant, Merck MRK, for a phase III study evaluating its investigational IL-2 variant immunotherapy, nemvaleukin alfa, in combination with the latter’s PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Per the agreement, Alkermes will conduct the phase III study which will evaluate the combo of nemvaleukin alfa plus Keytruda as compared to investigator-choice chemotherapy in the given patient population. The company plans to initiate the study in the second half of 2021.

Per the company, patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have limited treatment options available and the overall survival remains low. Currently, there is no anti-PD-1 treatment approved for this indication. Hence, if successfully developed and upon potential approval, nemvaleukin alfa can lend a big boost to Alkermes’ growth prospect.

Notably, nemvaleukin alfa is being evaluated under Alkermes’ ARTISTRY clinical development program in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The phase I/II studies – ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2, are evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of nemvaleukin in patients with refractory advanced solid tumors, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda.

The ARTISTRY-1 study is evaluating intravenous administration of nemvaleukin, while in the ongoing phase II efficacy expansion stage of ARTISTRY-2 study, nemvaleukin is being administered subcutaneously.

Meanwhile, the phase II ARTISTRY-3 study is investigating the clinical and immunologic effects of intravenous nemvaleukin as a monotherapy in several advanced, malignant solid tumors.

Repligen Corporation RGEN and Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV

Repligen’s earnings estimates have been revised 15.1% upward for 2021 and 9.8% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has increased 5% year to date.

Nabriva’s loss per share estimates have narrowed 45.8% for 2021 and 50.9% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

