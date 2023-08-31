Alkermes (ALKS) Grants Teva License to Market Generic Drug

Alkermes Plc ALKS announced entering into negotiations with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. TEVA to settle the ongoing patent litigation between the parties in the U.S. District Court regarding Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension).

Per the terms of the settlement agreement, Alkermes has granted Teva a license to market a generic version of Vivitrol in the United States from Jan 15, 2027, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.

Both parties refrained from sharing additional details regarding the terms of the agreement. However, ALKS and TEVA are required to submit the agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review.

Shares of Alkermes swiftly climbed 7.1% in the last trading session, depicting the investors’ positive mindset about the resolution of the dispute. Year to date, shares of ALKS have gained 11.4% against the industry’s 11.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes brought the matter regarding the breach of the patent for Vivitrol to court in September 2020. This action was taken after a notice from Teva for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) seeking FDA approval of a generic version of Vivitrol in the United States, before the expiration of Alkermes’ U.S. patent for Vivitrol, which is valid through 2029.

ALKS’ Vivitrol first received FDA approval in 2006 for the treatment of alcohol dependence. Consequently, in 2010, the drug’s indication was expanded to also treat and prevent relapse after patients with opioid dependence have undergone detoxification treatment.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Alkermes currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the pharma/biotech sector are J&J JNJ and Corcept Therapeutics CORT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for J&J’s 2023 earnings per share has increased from $10.73 to $10.75. During the same period, the estimate for JNJ’s 2024 earnings per share has increased from $11.28 to $11.30. Year to date, shares of JNJ have lost 7%.

JNJ beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 5.58%.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s 2023 earnings per share has gone up from 62 cents to 78 cents. The estimate for Corcept’s 2024 earnings per share has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents. Year to date, shares of CORT have climbed 61.6%.

CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.

Alkermes plc Price and Consensus

Alkermes plc price-consensus-chart | Alkermes plc Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.