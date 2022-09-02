Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alkermes as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alkermes is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $274.33 million, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -74.36% and -5.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alkermes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3% higher. Alkermes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alkermes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 121.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.5, so we one might conclude that Alkermes is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ALKS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alkermes plc (ALKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.