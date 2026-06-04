Alkermes (ALKS) Up 21.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Alkermes (ALKS). Shares have added about 21.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alkermes due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Alkermes plc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Alkermes' Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Alkermes reported a loss of 40 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents. The company had recorded earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported total revenues of $392.9 million for the first quarter, which increased 28.2% from the year-ago quarter owing to higher product sales. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359 million.

Quarter in Detail

Alkermes derives revenues from the net sales of its proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia), Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder) and newly acquired sleep disorder drug, Lumryz. The metric also includes manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by partners.

Sales of the proprietary products portfolio grew 38.3% year over year to $338.1 million during the first quarter, driven by solid demand across the commercial portfolio. Sales of proprietary products were above management’s guided range of $300-$320 million.

Vivitrol sales increased 11.3% year over year to $112.4 million in the reported quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103 million.

Aristada sales increased 27.6% year over year to $93.8 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78 million.

Lybalvi generated sales of $92.4 million, up 32% year over year in the reported quarter, due to increased total prescriptions. Its sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87 million. Lybalvi’s total prescriptions grew 21% year over year in the quarter.

Lumryz recorded revenues worth $39.5 million in the period from Feb. 12, 2026, to March 31, 2026.

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues decreased around 11.6% year over year to $54.8 million.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drug, Vumerity, were $27.3 million. Royalty revenues from Xeplion and certain Invega products were $18 million in the first quarter.

Research and development expenses totaled $103.3 million, up around 43.9% year over year, owing primarily to higher costs related to the ongoing studies on pipeline candidate, alixorexton.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $264.6 million, up around 54.1% year over year, reflecting higher costs related to the acquisition of Avadel.

As of March 31, 2026, Alkermes had cash and cash equivalents of $538.2 million compared with $1.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Guidance

The company expects total revenues in the band of $1.73-$1.84 billion for 2026, unchanged from the previous expectation.

Total revenues are expected to be primarily driven by net sales of proprietary products, including Lumryz sales.

Net sales of Vivitrol are expected to be in the band of $460-$480 million, while Aristada sales are anticipated in the range of $365-$385 million. Lybalvi’s net sales are expected in the $380-$400 million band.

Net sales from the newly acquired sleep disorder drug, Lumryz, are expected to be in the range of $315-$335 million in 2026.

Research and development expenses are anticipated in the range of $445-$485 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses are projected in the range of $890-$930 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $370-$410 million.

Net sales from proprietary products are expected to be $385-$405 million in the second quarter of 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 58.89% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Alkermes has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Alkermes has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Alkermes belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Amgen (AMGN), has gained 2.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Amgen reported revenues of $8.62 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.8%. EPS of $5.15 for the same period compares with $4.90 a year ago.

Amgen is expected to post earnings of $5.55 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Amgen. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.