Alkeon Capital Management Updates Holdings in Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Fintel reports that Alkeon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.24MM shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akero Therapeutics is $57.29. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $44.25.

The projected annual revenue for Akero Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKRO is 0.35%, an increase of 49.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.35% to 50,762K shares. The put/call ratio of AKRO is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,275K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares, representing an increase of 28.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 445.63% over the last quarter.

Skorpios Trust holds 3,272K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,122K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,368K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 95.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 8,219.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,119K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 319.10% over the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

