Alkemy S.p.A. Appoints New Leadership Team

Alkemy S.p.A. has appointed a new Board of Directors, with Barnaba Ravanne named as Chairman, following a shareholders’ meeting that also approved directors’ remuneration and an exemption from non-compete obligations. This move is part of Alkemy’s strategy to enhance its market position through business model evolution aligned with technological innovation.

