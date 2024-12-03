News & Insights

Stocks

Alkemy S.p.A. Appoints New Leadership Team

December 03, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alkemy SpA (IT:ALK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alkemy S.p.A. has appointed a new Board of Directors, with Barnaba Ravanne named as Chairman, following a shareholders’ meeting that also approved directors’ remuneration and an exemption from non-compete obligations. This move is part of Alkemy’s strategy to enhance its market position through business model evolution aligned with technological innovation.

For further insights into IT:ALK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.