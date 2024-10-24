Alkemy Capital Secures $25M for Lithium Refinery

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (GB:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy Capital Investments has announced that its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium, will collaborate with ABG Sundal Collier to secure $25 million through a convertible bond financing. This strategic move is aimed at advancing the development of Europe’s largest independent lithium hydroxide refinery in Teesside, crucial for meeting the increasing demand for battery-grade lithium in Europe. The financing arrangement positions TVL for potential growth and an IPO by 2025, strengthening its role in the green energy transition.

