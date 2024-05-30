News & Insights

Stocks

Alkemy Capital Advances in Critical Mineral Ventures

May 30, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (GB:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, showcasing its strategic investment in critical mineral sectors like lithium and graphite through subsidiaries TVL and TVG. The company is advancing its lithium refining projects to meet the rising European demand, driven by the EV industry’s growth and policy shifts towards sustainable energy. Alkemy’s developments include the UK’s first Lithium Hydroxide facility and discussions for financial backing of its low-carbon lithium hydroxide production, aiming to become a leader in environmentally responsible lithium supply.

For further insights into GB:ALK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.