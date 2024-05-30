Alkemy Capital Advances in Critical Mineral Ventures

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (GB:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, showcasing its strategic investment in critical mineral sectors like lithium and graphite through subsidiaries TVL and TVG. The company is advancing its lithium refining projects to meet the rising European demand, driven by the EV industry’s growth and policy shifts towards sustainable energy. Alkemy’s developments include the UK’s first Lithium Hydroxide facility and discussions for financial backing of its low-carbon lithium hydroxide production, aiming to become a leader in environmentally responsible lithium supply.

