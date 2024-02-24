Alkem Laboratories (NSEI:ALKEM) Price Target Increased by 21.34% to 4,949.93

The average one-year price target for Alkem Laboratories (NSEI:ALKEM) has been revised to 4,949.93 / share. This is an increase of 21.34% from the prior estimate of 4,079.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,548.13 to a high of 7,119.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.67% from the latest reported closing price of 5,419.60 / share.

Alkem Laboratories Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkem Laboratories. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKEM is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 1,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDAX - ALPS holds 104K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 40.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEM by 30.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 75K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

