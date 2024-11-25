Alkane Resources Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions from their recent Annual General Meeting were approved, except for one. The decisions were made through a poll by the company’s share registry, showcasing strong support for most proposals, including the grant of performance rights and re-election of directors. This outcome indicates a robust confidence in Alkane’s strategic direction among its shareholders.

