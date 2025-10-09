Markets

Alkane Resources Reports Q1 Gold Output Of 36,407 Oz; Reaffirms FY26 Gold Production Guidance

October 09, 2025 — 09:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Alkane Resources Ltd (ALKEF,ALK.AX,ALK.TO) reported gold equivalent production of 36,407 ounces for the quarter ending 30 September 2025. This output reflects the anticipated seasonal slowdown at the Björkdal operation during Sweden's extended summer holiday period.

The company has reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 Group production guidance, targeting between 160,000 and 175,000 gold equivalent ounces. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to remain within the range of A$2,600 to A$2,900 per ounce.

