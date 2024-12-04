Alkane Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.
Alkane Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 927,824 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, effective December 4, 2024. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions until the specified conditions are met. This move could hold significant interest for investors keeping an eye on employee incentives and stock performance within the company.
