Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 0.97

The average one-year price target for Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) has been revised to 0.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkane Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.04%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.50% to 48,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 19,646K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,768K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,964K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,673K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 7.25% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 3,595K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 74.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 169.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,920K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

