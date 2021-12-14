Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.9b

Insiders at Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) sold US$1.4m worth of stock at an average price of US$23.37 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 4.4% last week, the company's market value declined by US$86m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alkami Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Hansen was the biggest sale of Alkami Technology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$21.08). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ALKT Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insiders at Alkami Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Alkami Technology. In total, Independent Director Michael Hansen dumped US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Alkami Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alkami Technology insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alkami Technology Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Alkami Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Alkami Technology and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

