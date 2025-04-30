ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $ALKT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY ($ALKT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $97,840,000, beating estimates of $96,258,144 by $1,581,856.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $ALKT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC, L.P. GENERAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,875,000 shares for an estimated $227,062,500 .

. ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P. GENERAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,875,000 shares for an estimated $227,062,500 .

. BRIAN R SMITH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,875,000 shares for an estimated $107,812,500 .

. GEORGE B KAISER sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,750,000

W BRYAN HILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 545,221 shares for an estimated $20,600,686 .

. ALEX SHOOTMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 224,551 shares for an estimated $7,535,962 .

. DOUGLAS A. LINEBARGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 124,650 shares for an estimated $4,831,490 .

. STEPHEN BOHANON (Chief Strategy & Product Offr.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 101,164 shares for an estimated $4,052,902.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

