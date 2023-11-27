Alkami Technology (ALKT) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 23.26

The average one-year price target for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been revised to 23.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of 21.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from the latest reported closing price of 22.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.24%, an increase of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 60,497K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 18,730K shares representing 19.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,048K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,048K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 2,497K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,245K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 30.86% over the last quarter.

Alkami Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

