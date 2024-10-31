Alkami price target raised to $45 from $38 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee raised the firm’s price target on Alkami (ALKT) to $45 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Alkami posted another solid beat and raise, and guided to Rule of 40 by Q4, seemingly guiding in-line with the street for FY25, the firm notes.

