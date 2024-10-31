Alkami price target raised to $41 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Alkami (ALKT) to $41 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Q3 annual recurring revenue was better than estimates driven new customers and add-on sales gaining more steam.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALKT:
- Alkami Technology Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Alkami Technology Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth
- Alkami sees Q4 revenue $89M-$90M, consensus $89.68M
- Alkami sees 2024 revenue $333.2M-$334.2M, consensus $332.67M
- Alkami reports Q3 EPS (9c), consensus 6c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.