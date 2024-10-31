Alkami price target raised to $41 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Alkami (ALKT) to $41 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Q3 annual recurring revenue was better than estimates driven new customers and add-on sales gaining more steam.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALKT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.