Alkami (ALKT) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Alkami Technology ALKT shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $18.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share prices can be attributed to Alkemi's growing brand awareness and expanding clientele. In second-quarter 2023, ALKT added 10 new digital banking platform clients.

This provider of digital banking services is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $67.47 million, up 26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alkami, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALKT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alkami belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Innovid Corp. CTV, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $1.21. Over the past month, CTV has returned 2.5%.

For Innovid Corp. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of +88.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Innovid Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

