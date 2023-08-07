ALK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.42, changing hands as low as $46.10 per share. Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.195 per share, with $57.179 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.61. The ALK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
