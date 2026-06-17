ALK Expands West Coast Operations With New PDX Maintenance Facility

Alaska Air Group ALK is strengthening its maintenance infrastructure and operational capabilities through the construction of a new maintenance hangar at Portland International Airport. The company is investing more than $135 million in the facility, which will add approximately 125,000 square feet of indoor aircraft maintenance space and 60,000 square feet dedicated to offices, workshops and support functions. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028 and will support both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines fleets.

The new hangar should enhance ALK's operational efficiency by enabling maintenance crews to service up to three narrowbody aircraft or two widebody aircraft simultaneously. This added capacity is expected to accelerate aircraft turnaround times, improve fleet availability and reduce pressure on existing maintenance facilities in Seattle and other hubs. The ability to accommodate widebody aircraft, including Boeing 787-9s, also provides greater flexibility as the company integrates Hawaiian Airlines and optimizes its combined network.

The investment underscores Alaska's long-term commitment to Portland, one of its most important West Coast hubs. The airline currently operates more than 130 daily departures from the city and expects to offer 50% more seats in Portland this fall than two years ago. Recent investments, including an expanded airport lobby presence and a new Alaska Lounge, reflect the carrier's efforts to strengthen its competitive position and meet growing passenger demand in the Pacific Northwest.

Beyond operational benefits, the project is expected to generate more than 100 highly skilled jobs for maintenance technicians, engineers and service professionals, contributing to local economic growth. The planned LEED-certified facility, featuring EV charging stations, water-conservation measures and sustainable building materials, also aligns with the company's sustainability objectives. Overall, the project should strengthen ALK's maintenance network, support future growth opportunities and improve the resilience of its expanding airline operations.

ALK’s Share Price Performance

ALK’s shares have gained 29.7% in the past three months compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 18.2% growth.



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ALK’s Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPDcurrently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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