ALK-Abelló Earnings Rise In Q2; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - ALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF), a Danish allergy solution company, on Wednesday reported improved profit in its second quarter, backed by 12% revenue growth.

In Copenhagen, the stocks were trading 4.63% higher at 196.60 Krone.

In the second quarter, net earnings of the firm rose to 263 million Danish Kroner or 1.2 krone per share from 201 million Danish Kroner or 0.9 krone per share a year ago.

EBIT amounted to 375 million kroner, 41% higher than 264 million kroner last year. The EBIT margin improved to 25% from 19% a year ago.

The EBITDA increased to 450 million Kroner from 331 million kroner in the prior year.

Total revenue of the firm amounted to 1.53 billion kroner, higher than 1.34 billion kroner in the last year, mainly due to 13% and 17% revenue growth observed in Europe and North America, respectively.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, ALK-Abelló continues to project EBIT margin to improve by 5 percentage points to 25%.

The company now expects revenue growth of 12% to 14%, as upgraded on August 12 from the earlier expected 9% to 13% range, driven by growth in all sales regions and product lines.

The full-year outlook revision was based on the better-than-expected performance in the second quarter and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year.

The expected revenue growth will be benefited by higher volumes.

