ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 71%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

ALJ Regional Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, ALJ Regional Holdings grew its revenue at 8.4% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 11% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ALJJ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on ALJ Regional Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

ALJ Regional Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 5.3% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ALJ Regional Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ALJ Regional Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like ALJ Regional Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

