ALIZY vs. ZURVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Allianz SE (ALIZY) or Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Allianz SE and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ALIZY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.33, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 11.73. We also note that ALIZY has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.46.

Another notable valuation metric for ALIZY is its P/B ratio of 1.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 2.69.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ALIZY's Value grade of B and ZURVY's Value grade of C.

Both ALIZY and ZURVY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ALIZY is the superior value option right now.

