AlixPartners UK LLP to sell 37% stake in French fashion group SMCP

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Alastair Beveridge and Daniel Imison of AlixPartners UK LLP launched on Wednesday the process to sell a 37% stake in SMCP SMCP.PA, the French fashion company whose labels include Sandro and Maje.

"At this initial stage in launching the sale process, the timing for the sale process, the conclusion of any sale of the pledged shares, the identity of any purchaser (or purchasers), and whether all or any part of the pledged shares may be sold to one or more purchasers are currently unknown," said AlixPartners UK LLP.

"Accordingly, it is not yet possible to assess whether the transaction will trigger or not a subsequent mandatory takeover bid," it added.

SMCP's shareholders are dominated by a group of former bondholders including Blackrock and Carlyle. The fashion company's former majority owner, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Shandong Ruyi 002193.SZ, had previously defaulted on debt worth 250 million euros ($265 million).

($1 = 0.9434 euros)

