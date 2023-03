PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Alastair Beveridge and Daniel Imison of AlixPartners UK LLP said on Wednesday that they had launched the process to sell a 37% stake in SMCP SMCP.PA, the French fashion company whose labels include Sandro and Maje.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.