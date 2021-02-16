AliveCor To Collaborate With AstraZeneca On Non-invasive Potassium Monitoring Solutions

(RTTNews) - AliveCor, a provider of AI-based personal ECG technology and enterprise cardiology solutions, said it has entered into a new collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (AZN, AZN.L) to research new disease management solutions in cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism or CVRM therapeutic areas. AliveCor noted that the collaboration will translate its potassium detection technology, which enables potassium measurement outside of blood draws, into real-world disease management applications and solutions.

The collaboration also expands the research and development of AliveCor's Kardia-K AI platform, which received "Breakthrough Device Designation" status from the FDA to screen for elevated levels of blood potassium.

Kardia-K is being built using AliveCor's proprietary deep neural network, and analyzes electrocardiograms or ECGs to measure a patient's potassium levels without requiring any blood from the patient.

AliveCor's neural network was trained in collaboration with Mayo Clinic using more than 1.5 million ECGs and was validated on about 62,000 ECGs. The research was published in JAMA Cardiology in April 2019.

For the nearly 30 million U.S. adults with chronic kidney disease, the one-day likelihood of a fatality is 3 to 13 times higher if potassium is elevated. The current standard practice for measuring potassium levels is a blood test, which is invasive, inconvenient, and poses safety risks for patients during the pandemic. AliveCor noted that a remote, easy-to-use potassium test could help track for increased potassium levels in these patients, as well as the 500,000 Americans with end stage kidney disease and on dialysis, where high potassium may contribute to up to 40 percent of fatalities.

