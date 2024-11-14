News & Insights

Stocks

Alithya Group Sees Improved EBITDA Amid Revenue Dip

November 14, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) has released an update.

Alithya Group reported a 5.9% drop in revenues for Q2 2025 to $111.5 million while achieving a notable improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.3%. The company’s cost-cutting efforts led to a significant reduction in net loss, and an increase in adjusted net earnings to $5.3 million, showcasing resilience in a challenging market environment. Despite the revenue dip, Alithya’s focus on higher value services and strategic expense management contributed to financial stability.

For further insights into TSE:ALYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALYAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.