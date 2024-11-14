Alithya Group Sees Improved EBITDA Amid Revenue Dip

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) has released an update.

Alithya Group reported a 5.9% drop in revenues for Q2 2025 to $111.5 million while achieving a notable improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.3%. The company’s cost-cutting efforts led to a significant reduction in net loss, and an increase in adjusted net earnings to $5.3 million, showcasing resilience in a challenging market environment. Despite the revenue dip, Alithya’s focus on higher value services and strategic expense management contributed to financial stability.

