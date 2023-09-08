Alithya Group inc - (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Decreased by 7.31% to 3.45

The average one-year price target for Alithya Group inc - (TSE:ALYA) has been revised to 3.45 / share. This is an decrease of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 3.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alithya Group inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALYA is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 2,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 765K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 21.67% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 706K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 16.21% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 370K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 260K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYA by 0.01% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 105K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.