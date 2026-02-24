Alithya Group (ALYAF) Price Target Decreased by 31.93% to 1.72

The average one-year price target for Alithya Group (OTCPK:ALYAF) has been revised to $1.72 / share. This is a decrease of 31.93% from the prior estimate of $2.52 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.49 to a high of $2.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from the latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alithya Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALYAF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 2,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 770K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 511K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALYAF by 47.71% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 362K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALYAF by 41.29% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 205K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALYAF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 129K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALYAF by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.