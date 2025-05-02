Is Alithya Group (ALYAF) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alithya Group (ALYAF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alithya Group is one of 270 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alithya Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALYAF's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALYAF has gained about 24.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -1.2%. As we can see, Alithya Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cintas (CTAS) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.7%.

The consensus estimate for Cintas' current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alithya Group belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 129 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.1% this year, meaning that ALYAF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cintas, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Alithya Group and Cintas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

