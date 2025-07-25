Is Alithya Group (ALYAF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Alithya Group (ALYAF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALYAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.27, which compares to its industry's average of 23.99. Over the past year, ALYAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.25 and as low as 7.24, with a median of 9.88.

ALYAF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ALYAF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ALYAF's PEG has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.64.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Alithya Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ALYAF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

