Alitalia to introduce Covid-tested flights for Tokyo, broaden summer offer

Francesca Landini Reuters
MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Alitalia will introduce from July 9 direct flights between Rome and Tokyo for passengers who test negative for COVID-19, the carrier said on Wednesday, adding that in the coming weeks it would also broaden its offer for tourists travelling to Europe.

The connection to New York will be increased to a daily flight in June and then doubled to two daily in July.

In addition, Alitalia will resume flights to tourist destinations favoured by Italians, with new international flights to Greece, Spain and Croatia, and more frequent trips to the southern Italian regions of Sicily, Puglia and Calabria.

