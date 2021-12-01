Companies
Alitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus

Italy's new ITA Airways has ordered 28 Airbus planes, the German-French conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September.

The order includes seven compact A220 jets, eleven of the company's blockbuster model A320neo, and ten A330neo widebody airliners.

"In addition, the airline will pursue its plans to lease A350s to complement its fleet modernisation," the company said.

ITA started flying in place of Alitalia in October, after the airline that was once a symbol of Italian style and glamour was finally grounded due to years of losses and failed rescue attempts.

